Minor Injuries Reported After Crash Into House in Clio

Police in Clio say a woman who crashed her vehicle through a front of a home early Sunday morning may have been intoxicated.

Police officers and Firefighters responded to the 800 block of North Mill Street around 12:40 a.m. Authorities say a vehicle had failed to turn onto North Mill Street from Field Road and had crashed into a house. The homeowner was not near the crash site and did not suffer any injuries, but police say the driver was hurt while exiting the vehicle, likely from the rubble, and was taken to a local hospital. Firefighters secured the structure while police conducted an investigation.

Officials say a report has been sent to prosecutors for possible Operating While Intoxicated charges.