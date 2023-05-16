WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Midland’s Gerstacker Center to Receive Renovations

By jonathan.dent
May 16, 2023 5:30AM EDT
(source: MBA)

The Midland Business Alliance (MBA) launched a $3.9 million renovation project for the Carl A. Gerstacker Commerce Center with a ceremony on Monday.

The Gerstacker Commerce Center, built in 1996, replaces an older structure, and is named after Carl A. Gerstacker, a former chairman of The Dow Chemical Company and philanthropist. The MBA says the renovation aims to create an inviting lobby and reception area, enhance building security, and transform the lower level into a centerpiece meeting room space. Additional improvements include new exterior finishes, wood panel accents, a new HVAC system, and storm water management upgrades.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024, and is funded through the support of the Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation and collaboration with Three Rivers Corporation.

