Midland’s Currie Golf Course To Host Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifier
(WSGW File Photo)
Currie Municipal Golf Course in Midland has announced it will be hosting a local qualifying event for the national Drive, Chip, and Putt competition.
Founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association, and The PGA of America; Drive, Chip and Putt is a free nationwide junior golf development competition aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf: driving, chipping, and putting.
Running Saturday, May 8th; The event is open to children ages 7 to 15 of all skill levels.
Interested participants can register for free online at drivechipandputt.com now through 4pm Monday, May 3rd.
Participants who advance through local, sub-regional, and regional qualifying events in their age category will earn a place in the National Finals, conducted at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia the Sunday before this year’s Masters Tournament.