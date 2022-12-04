Midland to Host Master Plan Discussion at Hockey Game

Residents in Midland have an opportunity to voice their opinions on the city’s Master Plan Update, and support the Midland High School hockey team at the same time.

Members of the Planning Department will be in the concourse of the Midland Civic Arena before the Midland High versus Bay City Western High School hockey game on December 14th. They’ll be taking input from residents on what they’d like to see happen in Midland over the next 30 years. There will be no formal presentations, agendas, or materials to be reviewed at the event, which runs from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

According to the city, similar events are being planned at other establishments around Midland in the coming months.