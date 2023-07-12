Midland Hosts Youth Triathlon This Weekend

Kids in Midland will have the chance to swim, bike, and run their way to victory this weekend at Plymouth Park during the Tri-Kids-Try youth Triathlon.

The event starts with the Mini TKT for kids ages 3-5 at 6 p.m. on Friday. Saturday morning, the main event will take place for kids between 6 and 15, with check-in at 7 a.m. and races beginning at 8:15 at Plymouth Pool. Participants will be divided into 5 groups, each with different race requirements based on age. Once the races are over, the top 3 boys and top 3 girls in each age group, as well as in the open division, will be recognized at an awards ceremony.

For more information, or to register or volunteer, visit GreaterMidland.org/Events/Tri-Kids-Try-2023.