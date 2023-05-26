Midland Court Awards $31.6 Million Verdict in Favor of Family of Girl with Brain Damage

A jury in Midland found in favor of a girl who suffered permanent brain damage and her family in a suit against MyMichigan Medical Center on Thursday.

Fieger Law, who represented the family, says doctors failed to stop a pregnancy complication or perform an emergency C-Section in time in 2018, resulting in Kendall Berthiaume being born with severe brain damage from lack of oxygen.

The now-4-year-old girl suffers from spastic quadriplegia, cerebral palsy, and seizures.

The verdict against MyMichigan Medical Center carries a penalty of $31.6 million, which attorneys say will go toward Kendall’s future healthcare needs.