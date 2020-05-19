Midland County Midday Flood Update
Photo from Midland County 911
Midland County Authorities released the following information Tuesday afternoon:
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, the Tittabawassee River level was at 28.46 feet and rising. The Tittabawassee River is expected to crest at 30.6 feet by 2 a.m. Wednesday.Edenville and Sanford Dams remain structurally sound and continue to see significant levels of spill. Flooding continues to be substantial for residents along Wixom and Sanford Lakes and evacuation measures continue to be in place. Shelters remain open until further notice at Coleman High School, 4951 N. Lewis Street and Meridian Junior High School 3475 N. Meridian Road.
Emergency management and public safety officials will continue to monitor multiple flooding variables to determine when it is safe for persons to return to their homes. Information on when residents can safely return home will be provided via local news media, Midland city and county official social media and Nixle notification. Sign up for alert information at Nixle.com
A number of street closures remain in effect throughout Midland County and the City of Midland. Please visit www.midland911.org and www.cityofmidlandmi.gov for a full list of street closures.
With the anticipated 30’ crest anticipated for early morning Wednesday, city residents should prepare for flooding along Vance Road to Pomranky, Sturgeon Creek and Valley Drive, Sugnet Road and W. Main Street. At 31’ of flooding, Sturgeon Creek Parkway floods north of Saginaw Road along with Marvo Court, Sugnet Road east of Valley Drive to W. Main Street and Sturgeon Avenue north of Saginaw Road.
Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water. Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be
submerged.
Due to the rapidly-changing nature of this event, residents are encouraged to visit:
www.midland911.org/CurrentAlerts/CurrentFloodedRoadClosuresandRiverLevel
for a map containing current road closures and other information. Citizens should closely monitor flooding conditions, especially with additional rain in the forecast which will likely contribute to additional flooding.
At this time, the following roadways have been reported as closed due to flooding in
Midland County:
M-30 Bridge is now closed between Mayfly and Stryker’s Marina due to water over the
bridge.
COUNTY CLOSURES:
REDSTONE BTW CASTOR & MAGRUDER
COUNTY CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING:
MONROE RD FROM WALDO TO JEFFERSON
CASTOR RD FROM GRANT ST TO WALTER RD
CENTER BTWN SAGINAW AND OAK ST
CASTOR BTWN MCNALLY AND NIELSEN
MAGRUDDER RD FROM NIELSON RD TO THE SOUTH
FIKE BTWN COLEMAN AND LEWIS
BARDEN RD @ SAGINAW RD
STEWART RD FROM PATTERSON TO POSEYVILLE
TITTABAWASSEE RD FROM PATTERSON TO POSEYVILLE
PATTERSON RD FROM TITTABAWASSEE RD TO LAPORTE RD
BROOKS RD FROM 5 MILE TO HOMER
ORR RD FROM TITTABAWASSEE RD TO LAPORTE RD
POSEYVILLE FROM ASHBY TO ELLSWORTH
STEWART FROM HOMER TO WOODCOCK
HOMER RD FROM OLSON TO WHEELER
SHAFFER RD FROM HOPE RD TO STARK RD
5 MILE BTWN SAIKO AND CURTIS
GENEVA RD FROM SALT RIVER RD TO GORDONVILLE RD
W PRAIRIE RD FROM ALAMANDO TO GENEVA
LAKE SANFORD RD AT SHEARER
CURTIS RD TO THE DEAD-END WEST OF JEFFERSON RD
JEFFERSON FROM CURTIS TO SHEARER
SHAFFER FROM MID-BAY CO LINE TO EAST
TOWNLINE 16 WEST OF COUNTY LINE CULVERT WASHED OUT (CLOSED UFN)
BRADFORD RD FROM COLEMAN RD TO CO LINE
COUNTY RESTRICTIONS:
SHAFFER RD FROM LAKE SANFORD RD TO WEST WATER RD AT BAKER RD
***M30 BRIDGE BTWN MAYFLY AND STRYKERS MARINA***
MAGRUDDER RD FROM JASPER RD TO BRADFORD RD
BRADFORD RD FROM CASTOR RD TO MAGRUDER RD
HUBBARD RD FROM JEFFERSON RD TO WALDO RD
JEFFERSON RD FROM MONROE TO SIEBERT
CITY CLOSURES:
GEORGE ST BTW INDIAN & CARPENTER
MARK PUTNAM BTW S SAGINAW & WALDO
SCHUETTE BTW S SAGINAW & WALDO
CITY CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING:
TITTABAWASEE RIVER RD BTWN GREEN AND WHITING
DUBLIN RD AT PLUMTREE
GOLFSIDE DR CLOSED
PATTERSON BTWN PINE RIVER AND ASHBY
EMERSON PARK RD AT MAIN ST
ST ANDREWS FROM ORCHARD TO CENTER FOR THE ARTS – CLOSED
CURRIE PKWAY BTW M20 AND MAIN ST
COMMERCE BTW JEFFERSON AND EASTMAN
STURGEON FROM AIRPORT TO LETTS
LETTS FROM STURGEON TO MAMMOUTH PINES
MAIN ST FROM ORCHARD TO SAGINAW
SUGNET BTW ORCHARD AND MAIN
POMRANKY BTW VANCE AND CURRIE
STURGEON CREEK PKWAY FROM SAGINAW TO MARVO CT
POSEYVILLE FROM ELLSWORTH TO E ASHBY
ASHMAN FROM MAIN TO THE FARMERS MARKET
GORDON AT ANN ST
MCDONALD FROM MAIN TO FARMERS MARKET
RODD ST AT ANN ST – ACCESS TO BACK LOT OF RIVERSIDE AVAILABLE
STURGEON FROM SAGINAW TO NURMI
VALLEY FROM APPLEWOOD TO SUGNET
(MCV) PROGRESS PLACE BTWN POSEYVILLE AND MILLER – ACCESS THRU CONSUMERS
TRAINING SITE OFF GORDONVILLE RD
ST MARYS FROM DRAKE TO VALORIE
**BELMONT BTWN SAGINAW AND JOANNE