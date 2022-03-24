Midland Center Seeks Young Scientists and Engineers

Midland Center for the Arts is looking for young STEM students, grades kindergarten – 12th grade, to submit a project proposal for their annual STEM festival.
Designed to energize young science, technology, engineering and math students to showcase their personal discoveries during this regional science fair, students will create a poster and a science or engineering experiment of their choosing.
“The future is bright for the young explorers in our community that choose a career path in a STEM based field,” said Jennifer Kanyo, Midland Center’s Senior Director of Museums & Education. “We want to challenge and inspire the young people in our community to dream of the undiscovered, uncover the unknown, and simply experiment with something they are interested in to prepare them for success as they continue their studies and choose their path for the rest of their lives.”
The STEM Festival will take place on April 30 for families, friends and community members to celebrate and explore unique science, technology, engineering and math projects created by students from the Great Lakes Bay Region. Youth STEM participants should submit their application by April 1, 2022 by visiting MidlandCenter.org/STEMfestival. Applicants will be asked to present their experiment findings during the April 30 event, and will be adjudicated by a panel of judges, with an awards ceremony to follow that evening.
Each student participant will receive two complimentary tickets for guests to attend the STEM festival, with additional tickets available for $5 or free for Museum Members. The STEM Festival is made possible through the support of Arbury Insurance. For more information on the event or submitting a proposal, please visit MidlandCenter.org/STEMfestival.