Midland Area Foundation Undergoes New Additions

Grant Murschel and Jeff Provenzano are the newest board members to the Midland Area Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Sharon Mortensen, President and CEO of the Midland Area Community Foundation, said “We are delighted to welcome Grant Murschel and Jeff Provenzano to our Board of Trustees. Their visionary thinking, diverse backgrounds, and commitment to community well-being align with the Foundation and mission. We are confident that their expertise will contribute significantly to our efforts in creating a vibrant and inclusive Midland.”

Murschel, passionate about creating livable communities, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board. Grant possesses a unique perspective on fostering thriving environments. He has his Masters in Public Administration from American Public University and a Bachelors in GIS and Planning from Montana State University-Bozeman. Previously, Grant served as the Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of Midland, where he made significant contributions from 2013 until spring 2022.

Provenzano,has over twenty years of healthcare leadership experience, recently assumed the role of Vice President of Professional Services at MyMichigan Health, overseeing ancillary services.Before his current position, he provided oversight and demonstrated exceptional financial stewardship at multiple medical centers. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan in 1991 and an MBA from Roosevelt University in 1996. Recognized as a Fellow in the Healthcare Financial Management Association since 2010.

The Midland Area Community Foundation announced the recently elected slate of officers. Michael Rogers assumes the role of Chair, leading the Board with a dedication to the Midland community. The full slate of officers is as follows: Michael Rogers – Chairm, Bill Garchow – Vice Chair, Lou Mencia – Treasurer, Ann Holmon – Secretary

For more information about the Midland Area Community Foundation, please visit midlandfdn.org.