Mid Michigan College Winter Registration Opening Soon

Students can apply for online or in person classes for the winter semester as of January 8th, 2023. They can also register for scholarships such as the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and the Michigan Reconnect program at this time as well.

After a student has completed their FAFSA they are encouraged to apply for scholarships available to them. The Michigan Achievement Scholarship, available for high school graduates starting with the graduating class of 2023, they can receive up to $2, 750 per year for up to three years. Michigan Reconnect is designed for adults 21 years of age or older who have not received a college degree. The students who receive Michigan Reconnect will not be charged for tuition.

More information can be found at MidMich.edu/apply