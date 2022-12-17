WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum to Host New Year’s Eve Event

By jonathan.dent
December 17, 2022 9:30AM EST
The Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum is holding a free event for families to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 31st, the museum will host families with children for their “New Year’s Eve Countdown Blast” featuring a dozen crafts and activity stations including music, firework art, a roaming balloon artist, and more. Following the event the museum will remain open until 5:00.

More information can be found at MiChildrensMuseum.org.

