Michigan VS Ohio State Cancelled
(file photo)
Due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan football program, the annual match-up between Michigan and Ohio State is canceled and will not be made up.
This marks the first season since 1917 that the two teams have not faced each other.
According to The Michigan Insider, The decision comes after the Wolverines were cleared to return to limited practice capabilities on Monday and Tuesday.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel says “The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days” and “Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals.”
Michigan paused in-person activities last Monday after a high number of presumptive positive cases.
While the Wolverines have not publicly announced how many tests were confirmed positive, the Associated Press reported last Thursday that “at least” a dozen members of the football program tested positive for COVID-19.