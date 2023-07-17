Michigan State Police Participating in National “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest

Michigan State Police are asking residents to cast their votes in this year’s “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

The competition, run through the American Association of State Troopers, compares photos of each state’s police patrol vehicles.

For 2023, Michigan’s submission features an MSP Chevy Tahoe and a trooper rappelling from a Huey Helicopter in the background. MSP says it showcases the agency’s commitment to serving Michiganders from both the road and the sky.

Votes can be cast through the end of July at www.surveymonkey.com.