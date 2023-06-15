Michigan Law Enforcement to Step Up Speed Enforcement

Law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be stepping up speed enforcement beginning this weekend.

Authorities say since the pandemic, the state has seen an alarming increase in speeding and fatal crashes, with 237 speed-related fatalities in the state in 2021 and a 15% increase in the number of traffic crashes from 2020 to 2021.

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, the increased enforcement aims to change drivers’ risky behaviors during the summer travel season. The enforcement period will begin Saturday, June 17th, and run through Sunday, June 25th.