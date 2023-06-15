WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Michigan Law Enforcement to Step Up Speed Enforcement

By jonathan.dent
June 15, 2023 10:07AM EDT
Share
Michigan Law Enforcement to Step Up Speed Enforcement
MSP Patrol Car (WSGW)

Law enforcement agencies around Michigan will be stepping up speed enforcement beginning this weekend.

Authorities say since the pandemic, the state has seen an alarming increase in speeding and fatal crashes, with 237 speed-related fatalities in the state in 2021 and a 15% increase in the number of traffic crashes from 2020 to 2021.

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, the increased enforcement aims to change drivers’ risky behaviors during the summer travel season. The enforcement period will begin Saturday, June 17th, and run through Sunday, June 25th.

Popular Stories

1

Woman Crashes Into Bay County Assisted Living Facility
2

10-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Driving Stolen SUV on I-75
3

Suspect Arrested in Beaverton Home Invasion, Homicide
4

Scientists find potential predator that can kill spotted lanternflies
5

Saginaw County Mother and Two Sons in Jail for Several Offenses