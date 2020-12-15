Michigan Cancels Again Over COVID19 Concerns
(file photo)
The University of Michigan football team has now canceled its 3rd straight game due to COVID-19 concerns with this weekend’s game against Iowa being called-off.
According to the Michigan Insider, the Wolverines have not publicly stated how many positive COVID-19 cases they have, but contact tracing, positional availability in regards to other player injuries, and the timing of the positive cases have limited Michigan’s availability.
In an announcement confirming the game’s cancellation, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said “over 50” players would have missed the game this weekend.
While Michigan is highly unlikely to be invited with their 2-4 record, the Wolverines are still technically eligible for bowl-competition this year, it’s also unclear if Michigan would accept the invitation.