Memorial Day Mass From Midland Will Be On Social Media

Dave Maurer
May 24, 2020 @ 4:01pm
Flag image provided by Diocese of Saginaw

On Memorial Day Monday You will be able to watch Mass from Old Calvary Cemetery in Midland. Father Andy Booms, pastor of St. Brigid of Kildare Parish in Midland, will preside.

“During these challenging times, where circumstances have deprived us of so much, let us renew our appreciation for those who have died while serving this great country and give them thanks,” said Alice LeFevre, director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Diocese of Saginaw.

“Although we are not able to celebrate a Memorial Day Mass at our cemeteries as has been our custom, please join us via livestream.”

How to Watch

Visit the St. Brigid of Kildare Parish YouTube page.

You can also watch on any Smart T.V. by searching for the St. Brigid of Kildare Parish YouTube page on your Smart TV or streaming device such as Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Chromecast, AppleTV, or other device.Memorial

