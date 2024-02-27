WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

MEDC Announces Incentives for $900 Million Saginaw County Solar Manufacturing Facility

By jonathan.dent
February 27, 2024 4:02PM EST
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced incentives for plans to build a new solar component manufacturing facility in Saginaw County on Tuesday.

The MEDC says the facility would bring more than 1,100 skilled manufacturing jobs to the region with an investment of up to $900 million from Corning Incorporated.

The project is receiving a $68 million grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund, as well as a 15-year assessment exemption worth around $12.3 million. The new facility is slated to be built near Hemlock Semiconductor in Richland Township. Officials say the township will likely approve a property tax abatement as further incentive, and nearby Thomas Township is receiving a $29 million state grant for infrastructure improvements.

No timeline has been given for the project at this time.

