McLaren Mt. Pleasant Nurses Ratify New Contract

(Getty Images)

Nurses at McLaren Central Hospital in Mount Pleasant voted to ratify a new 3-year contract with hospital administration on Wednesday.

The vote means that a tentative agreement negotiated last week will now remain in effect for 3 years. Last Thursday, nurses at MyMichigan Alma also ratified a tentative agreement. Nurses at both hospitals had been working without a contract since November, and union nurses voted last month to approve a strike if a deal couldn’t be reached.

According to the Michigan Nurses Association, while nurses at both hospitals were negotiating seperate contracts with different details, both contracts include limitations to madatory overtime, protections for expanded contractual staffing language, and provide competetive wages in order to recruit and retain RN’s.