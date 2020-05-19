Many Midland Streets & Roads Flooded, Tittabawassee River Continues To Rise

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Detroit has issued a flood warning for Midland County through the morning of Thursday, May 21. At this time, NWS has forecast the Tittabawassee River to crest at 32.4 feet, about 8.4 feet above flood stage, in the early morning on Wednesday, May 20. Additional heavy rainfall will continue through this evening and may bring an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain before the activity ends overnight.
At this time, the following roadways have been reported as closed due to standing water in Midland County:
– Tittabawassee River Road from Green Road to Whiting Drive
– Emerson Park Drive (Emerson Park is closed)
– Golfside Drive
– Dublin Avenue at Plumtree Lane
– Stratford Woods Drive (Stratford Woods Park is closed)
– St. Andrews Road from Orchard Drive to Eastman Avenue
– Pine River Road from Grey Road to Poseyville Rd (updated 7:20 pm)
– Currie Parkway from Main Street to M-20 (updated 7:20 p.m.)
– Eastman Road from Hubbard Road to Bombay Road
– Castor Road from McNally Road to Nielsen Road
– 5 Mile Road from Saiko Road to Curtis Road
– Fike Road from Coleman Road to Lewis Road
– Barden Road at Saginaw Road
– Stewart Road from Patterson Road to Poseyville Road
– Lake Sanford Road at Shearer Road
– Patterson Road from Pine River Road to Ashby Road
At a river level of 32 feet, the following roadways are also expected to be closed due to flooding:
– Poseyville Road near Putnam Bridge
– Ann Street and the Farmers Market Circle
– W. Sugnet Road from Main Street to Saginaw Rd
– Cook Road at Sturgeon Creek
– Valley Drive
– W. Main Street from Sugnet Rd to Saginaw Road
– Sturgeon Creek Parkway north of Saginaw Road
– Perrine Road at Inman Drain
– Pine Grove Drive
– Bent Oak Drive
– Marvo Court
– St. Mary’s Drive
– Pfeiffer Court
– Haskin Drive
– Perrine Road
– Gibson Street
– Joann Street
– Valorie Lane
– Belmont Street
– Nurmi Drive
Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water. Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.
Citizens should closely monitor flooding conditions, especially with additional rain in the forecast which will likely contribute to additional flooding.
Stay Safe. Turn around, don’t drown.