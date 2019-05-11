Man Shot Early Saturday In Bay City

At 3:43 am Saturday Bay County Central Dispatch sent officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety to the 1100 block of N Jackson for a report of gunshots being heard. Shortly after, a victim with a gunshot wound was located near the Law Enforcement Center. The 32 year old Bay City man had a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw for treatment.

Officers responded to the scene, located witnesses, and took the suspect, a 27 year old Canton man into custody without incident. He was interviewed and arrested for shooting the victim. Officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment where the incident occurred, and located several items of evidence.

The case is being sent to the Bay County Prosecutor’s Office for charges. Officers were assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.