Man Pleads Guilty to Hiding Wife’s Body in Freezer

An Isabella County man has pleaded guilty to concealing his wife’s body in a freezer.

54-year-old Terrell York was arrested on an outstanding 3rd offense DUI warrant in April after family members of his wife, 67-year-old Patricia York, reported that they hadn’t heard from her in 2 years. At the time, York told police he didn’t know where his wife was, but investigators later discovered her body in a freezer at the couple’s home in Deerfield Township. Authorities say Patricia died of natural causes.

Prosecutors have dropped the charge of driving while intoxicated, but York still faces up to 5 years in prison for the charge of concealing the death of an individual when he is sentenced next month.