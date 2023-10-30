WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Man Pleads Guilty to Hiding Wife’s Body in Freezer

By jonathan.dent
October 30, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
Man Pleads Guilty to Hiding Wife’s Body in Freezer
(Getty Images)

An Isabella County man has pleaded guilty to concealing his wife’s body in a freezer.

54-year-old Terrell York was arrested on an outstanding 3rd offense DUI warrant in April after family members of his wife, 67-year-old Patricia York, reported that they hadn’t heard from her in 2 years. At the time, York told police he didn’t know where his wife was, but investigators later discovered her body in a freezer at the couple’s home in Deerfield Township. Authorities say Patricia died of natural causes.

Prosecutors have dropped the charge of driving while intoxicated, but York still faces up to 5 years in prison for the charge of concealing the death of an individual when he is sentenced next month.

Popular Stories

1

Victims In Isabella County Motorcycle/Deer Crash Identified
2

Saginaw K-9 Officer recovers Rifle During Arrest
3

Saginaw Township Schools Resource Officer Recognized
4

State Police, Bay County Sheriff's Office Collaborate on Hands-Free Enforcement Day
5

Police Requesting Help Searching for Runaway Saint Louis Teen