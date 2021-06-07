Man Dies, Wife Injured in Bay County Motorcycle Crash

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in the area of Linwood and Eight Mile roads Friday, June 4.
Police say a 58-year-old Bay County man and his 55-year-old wife were riding a 2016 Harley Davidson east on Linwood Rd. around 7:25 p.m. when they collided with a pickup truck. The truck was driven by a 70-year-old Midland man who was making a turn into a driveway, directly into the path of the motorcycle, according to police. Both riders were wearing their helmets, but the man was killed at the scene while the woman suffered critical injuries. She was first taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw for surgery before being transferred to Henry Ford Hospital where she remains in critical condition. The Midland man suffered minor injuries.
Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The victims names aren’t being released at this time.