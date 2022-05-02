Major Road Projects Scheduled for Arenac, Saginaw Counties

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the northbound side of the U.S. 23 connector in Arenac County Monday, May 2 so contractors can begin a repaving project.
The northbound side will remain closed through most of May, reopen for Memorial Day weekend and close again in June. Motorists can expect the northbound connector to remain closed into July. During that time, a detour will be posted to direct motorists farther north on I-75 to M-61 and east to U.S. 23.
The repaving work is part of a $37 million project to resurface 6.4 miles of U.S. 23 between I-75 and Grove Street in Standish. The project also includes installing a roundabout at M-13 and the connector, along with maintenance on 19 bridges.
The entire project is scheduled for completion in October depending on weather conditions.
Parts of I-675 will close in Saginaw County beginning this week as the Michigan Department of Transportation resumes a $10.5 million project.
Beginning Thursday, May 5, northbound I-675 will be closed from M-58 to Tittabawassee Road while contractors complete pavement repairs and maintenance on several bridges or culverts. The closure will be in place for two to four weeks. During that time, traffic on northbound I-675 will be detoured to I-75. MDOT says all detours will be removed in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Beginning in early June, northbound I-675 will be closed from the south junction with I-75 to Michigan Avenue. The closure will be in place for another two to four weeks. Contractors completed similar work on the southbound side of I-675 last year.
MDOT expects the project will be complete and all lanes will be open in July.