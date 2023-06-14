Local Group of Ukulele Players Hold Free Concert

Saginaw Ukulele Guru and Rookies also known as SUGAR will have a free concert for the community to enjoy this Thursday, June 15th. SUGAR is a group of Ukelele players both seasoned and new to the instrument. The group will be performing at Imerman Memorial Park under Pavilion #2. SUGAR will play a variety of music from pop to polka. The concert will start at 7:00 pm and the group will play for an hour and a half. They ask you to bring your lawn chair to sit and enjoy. The concert is sponsored by Saginaw County Parks and Recreation Commission. For more information visit www.saginawcounty.com/calendar.

Future free SUGAR concert: August 1oth, 2023