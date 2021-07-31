Large-scale Illegal Marijuana Operation Raided

The Michigan State Police, Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section, with assistance from MSP BAYANET and the Carrolton Township Police Department, executed a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation on July 28 in the 300 block of Balsam Street near the Saginaw River.
The search warrant resulted in the seizure of more than 1,200 marijuana plants and more than 60 pounds of processed marijuana.
This facility was growing and processing marijuana in direct violation of
Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Act of 2008, the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016 and
the Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act of 2018.
MSP’s Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section will continue to conduct investigations and actively
pursue criminal charges throughout Michigan, against businesses and individuals who continue to
cultivate, manufacture, and distribute black market marijuana and marijuana infused products.