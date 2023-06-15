James Clements Airport Celebrates Father’s Day

Father’s Day is taken to new heights with the 67th Annual Father’s Day Dawn Patrol Breakfast at the James Clements Airport in Bay City. The Valley Aero Club has a long standing tradition to celebrate Dad in a diffirent way. June 18th from 7:00 to noon breakfast will be catered by Grandpa Tony’s.Serving a pancake breakfast with eggs,

sausage, potatoes, coffee, milk and juice for $12 per adult and $6 ages 5 and up. The celebration continues with train rides, aviation displays and $35 per passenger airplane rides, weather permitting and first come first served. The James Clements Airport first came to existence with the building of Wright Flyer No.15 on the property that later became the airport we know of today. The James Clements Airport is located at 614 South River Road in Bay City. For more information on the 67th Annual Father’s Day Dawn Patrol Breakfast, call (989) 895-8991