Iwo Jima Sculpture Headed To Bay County Park

On Friday Valley Garden Club of Bay County will take delivery and possession of a life size metal rendering of the Iwo Jima sculpture which will be placed in the Kantzler Arboretum across from the Community Center in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Bay City.
The truck delivering the sculpture will be met at Mackinaw Road and US 10 at 9:30 and escorted by the Proud Veterans Motorcycle Club. Serenus Johnson Construction will place the impressive sculpture on a base that has been established.
The Iwo Jima rendering was created in Michigan by Matt McPherson in Mesick. Valley Garden Club President Gene Cianek said the club worked for three years to fund a project of this magnitude.
Cianek said the club welcomes spectators to view the procession and placement in the arboretum to raise awareness of this beautiful tribute to our military veterans. The procession will take US 10 to Euclid and then turn onto Midland Street to reach JFK Drive into the park.
Cianek said the small club will next work to raise money to construct a plaza and landscape around the Monument.