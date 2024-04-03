Isabella County Residents Speak Out on Possible Sheriff’s Department Cuts

Isabella County residents voiced their support for a public safety millage at Tuesday night’s County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Following the failure of an estimated $6.15 million county operating millage proposal in February, the sheriff’s office announced that it would need to cut road patrol services to reduce spending. During Tuesday’s meeting, residents voiced their concerns and urged the commission to put a public safety-specific millage on the August ballot.

County officials say the budget issues are affecting more than just the sheriff’s department, and indicated that a proposal for a general operating millage renewal could see a return in August.