Isabella County Deploys 75 New AEDs

By jonathan.dent
February 22, 2024 8:00AM EST
Isabella County is deploying 75 new defibrillators with the goal of increasing cardiac arrest survival in the community. The new Avive Connect AEDs are funded through the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe 2% Grant. Isabella County Central Dispatch is leading the initiative to make AEDs more accessible by putting them in various agencies, businesses, and public spaces. Central Dispatch says in addition to distributing AEDs the program will integrate with Isabella County 911, allowing dispatchers to get nearby AEDs to someone suffering from cardiac arrest.

