International Moon Day Celebration at Delta College Planetarium

By christianamalacara
July 17, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Delta College Planetarium

International Moon Day is on July 20th and the Delta College Planetarium is celebrating in a big way.

Delta College Planetarium  will play the video, “Capcom GO! The Apollo Story” at 7:00 pm on July 20th in Dome360 theater, this video highlights the Apollo era and the behind the scenes happenings.

Delta College Planetarium space-explorer-hall

Planetarium Manager Mike Murray will also have a presentation in celebration of International Moon Day. He will cover current and future news in lunar exploration. In the lobby, over a dozen mission flags, an Apollo 15 moon suite replica and moonwalk videos will be displayed along with a 15-foot Saturn V replica.

Entry  is $7 adults, $5 for children 3-18, seniors, tickets can be purchased in advance on the day of. The Delta College Planetarium is located at 100 Center Avenue in Bay City.

