Inflation Reduction Act Designed to Benefit Farmers, Climate

(Alpha Media file photo)

Farmers could see some relief with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Tuesday, US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visited the Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center in Frankenmuth to discuss the benefits of the new Inflation Reduction Act has for farmers. Joined by Congressman Dan Kildee and Senator Debbie Stabenow, Vilsack announced new investments into the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service with a focus on nutrient management.

The new act includes $40 billion of investment for existing USDA programs which incentivise climate-safe farming practices. Stabenow says that with this funding, the programs will have a significant impact on the environment very quickly.

Vilsack says that incentivising changes to farming practices in the short-term will help increase productivity and profits for farmers in the long-term. Along with the investment in nutrient management, the Inflation Reduction Act provides incentives for the production of biofuel and certain tax credits aimed at conservation efforts.