Inaugural “Team Up to Clean Up” Aims to Beautify Saginaw

Ric Antonio
Apr 30, 2021 @ 10:00am

The City of Saginaw would like to remind residents of the many ways they can help to beautify the community.

Members of City Council and the Inspections Division are organizing the inaugural “Team Up to Clean Up” event, scheduled for Saturday, May 15th from 8am to noon.

Team Up to Clean Up is a community-wide day of service where residents, neighborhood groups, and local community organizations can come together to help beautify the city by cleaning up litter and debris in several designated locations throughout the City.

Through grant funding received from the Saginaw Community Foundation, the City will provide volunteers with t-shirts, gloves, trash bags and tools to assist with litter clean up.

Public health guidelines will be observed during this event, including limits on the number of participants and current state guidelines for face coverings and social distancing.

To volunteer, you can RSVP by May 7th by email at [email protected] or call (989) 759-1540.

