Huge Fire Destroys Shields Apartment Building

Dave Maurer
Jul 7, 2022 @ 9:49pm

Thomas Township Fire Department responded to a fire at Swan Valley Apartments in the 9000 Block of Greenway just off Gratiot Road around 5:00pm.  They have since called for mutual aid from multiple fire departments across Saginaw County.  The smoke from the fire was visible from MBS Airport and as far away as the Zilwaukee Bridge.  The fire has destroyed Building C in the apartment complex.  That building had 19 apartments.  Thomas Township Fire Department reported all of the occupants safely evacuated the building.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

