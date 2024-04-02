WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Home Invasion Suspect Shot in Bay City

By jonathan.dent
April 2, 2024 10:30AM EDT
(Getty Images)

A suspect was shot during a home invasion in Bay City Monday afternoon.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Jefferson Street around 4:45, and found a 33-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds outside a residence. Investigators say the man had allegedly broken into the home armed with a pipe and was shot by one of the residents.

The man was taken to a local hospital where, as of Tuesday morning, he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call (989) 892-8571 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

