Holly Jolly Days in Downtown Midland Schedule

The second annual ugly sweater bar crawl begins at 7pm this evening participating businesses will have specialty beverages available while wearing the ugliest Christmas gear. The event is free and participants must be 21+ to consume and purchase alcohol. Free horse-drawn carriage rides provided by Town’s End Clydesdale & Stables will be available Friday, December 1 from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3 from 12-4 p.m. Pick-up will be located in front of the H Hotel. Over 20 businesses will participate in extended hours, gift drawings and have special sales offers to all customers.

For more information about Holly Jolly Days call the Midland Downtown Development Authority at 989-837-3330 or visit downtownmidland.com