Hemlock Semiconductor Welcomes Governor Whitmer and President Biden

Hemlock Semiconductor is receiving national attention after the passage of the Chips and Science Act, which sets aside $50 billion for the production of electronic components in the United States. President Biden, Governor Whitmer, as well as State and Federal Senators and Representatives met at Hemlock Semiconductor to discuss the impact the act will have on Michigan manufacturers.

The President stressed the importance of domestic production, stating, “America invented the semiconductor, but over the years we let manufacturing of these semiconductors go overseas. And as we saw during the pandemic, when the factories overseas that make these chips shut down, the global economy comes to a screeching halt.”

As one of the nation’s largest producers of microchip components, Hemlock Semiconductor is expected to receive a portion of the funding made available by the Chips and Science Act, and are reportedly already making plans to expand operations.

Governor Whitmer also signed an Executive Directive intended to help Michigan agencies coordinate to quickly respond to the needs of manufacturers within the state.