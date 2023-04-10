WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Hemlock High School Robotics Team Qualifies for World Competition

By jonathan.dent
April 10, 2023 3:36PM EDT
Hemlock High School Grey Matter Robotics (Hemlock Public Schools)

Hemlock High School’s Grey Matter Robotics Team #5712 will be competing on the world stage later this month.

The team placed 6th in the State Championships held last week at Saginaw Valley State University, qualifying for the FIRST Robotics World Competition in Houston, Texas.

The team was also given the Gracious Professionalism award in recognition of their sportsmanship through the season.

The district says the FIRST Robotics program is an integral part of its STEM curriculum, and the team has shown exceptional dedication throughout this year’s competitions.

