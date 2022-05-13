GLB Region Hopes to Attract Business During Economic Development Week

This is Economic Development Week, and a plan has been launched to attract new businesses to an 8-county region including, Saginaw, Bay and Midland.
It’s an effort to help the area recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been branded “Great Lakes Bay Michigan-Centered.” Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot and Isabella Counties are part of the collaborative. Seven regional economic development organizations have launched the initiative to bring investment in targeted industries by promoting regional assets to decision makers of companies through site selection, and to engage key stakeholders in promoting the benefits of doing business in the region.
A committee has produced marketing materials and developed streamlined property templates to market the most shovel ready and desirable land parcels and buildings in each county. Target industries have also been identified, including advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, and healthcare. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has awarded the initiative a 105-thousand dollar grant.