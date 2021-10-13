Genessee County to See 400+ New Jobs, Multi-Million Dollar Investment

An investment of $23 million will be bringing 424 jobs to Genesee county.
Announced this week by Governor Gretchen Whitmer; The investment is a combined total of $13 million dollars & 374 jobs added by supply chain management provider NorthGate, and $10 million dollars & 50 jobs added by auto supplier DAG Technology.
Northgate will be bringing operations to Burton, while DAG will be establishing a new manufacturing site in Grand blanc township- but either way Tyler Rossmaessler, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance, says the additions are a solid win for the region.
DAG has shared plans to begin on-shoring its component manufacturing from its existing facilities in southern China at the request of customers, and NorthGate has shared plans to expand into an existing facility after choosing Michigan for the project over SEVERAL competing sites in Ohio.
