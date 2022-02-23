Genesee County Man Accused of Grooming Teen for Trafficking

A 63-year-old Genesee County man has been charged after allegedly grooming a teen for human trafficking.
Douglas Heckel was arrested on 12 felony charges after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office ‘Violent Internet Predator and Exploitation Response Team’ (or VIPER) in January about a sexual assault case.
Deputies were sent to a hotel where the female teen had been sexually victimized.
There she said Heckel groomed her and was showing her how to get dates on social media, told her how to act, and and driving her to the dates to have sex for money.
Three of the felonies would result in life sentences.
The case is still under investigation.