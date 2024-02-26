WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Frankenmuth Mayor Mary Anne Ackerman Dies at 66

By jonathan.dent
February 26, 2024 8:53AM EST
Frankenmuth Mayor Mary Anne Ackerman (City of Frankenmuth)

Frankenmuth Mayor Mary Anne Ackerman died at the age of 66.

City Manager Bridget Smith says Ackerman passed away surrounded by family, following a short battle with cancer. She was first elected mayor in November 2018 after serving as superintendent of Frankenmuth Public Schools.

Ackerman’s term was set to expire this year. According to Smith, Frankenmuth Mayor Pro Tem Tom Meyer will take over the responsibilities of mayor until a new person is appointed.

All flags in the city will be lowered until her funeral.

