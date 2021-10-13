Former U.S. Congressman Dale Kildee Passes Away at 92

Former US congressman Dale Kildee has passed away at the age of 92.
Kildee served as the Flint area’s representative in Congress for more than 30 years, holding the sixth-highest seniority in the U.S. House of Representatives when he announced he would not seek re-election in 2011.
He won his first election to the Michigan state house in 1964, before winning a seat in Congress in 1976. From there, he won 17 straight re-elections before retiring.
Of his achievements, he said some of his proudest were securing more than $100 million in funding for Bishop International Airport as well as funds for Kettering University and Mott Community College among others.
Announcement of his passing was shared in a statement earlier today by Nephew and current Congressman Dan kildee.