Former Saginaw Priest May See Early Release From Prison
Father Robert DeLand at his sentencing in Saginaw County Circuit Court.
An imprisoned former priest from Saginaw may be released early.
Robert DeLand was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019 on several charges after three men accused him of sexual assault.
DeLand pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury, gross indecency between two males, and delivery of an imitation controlled substance.
After serving what will be 24 months, he may be released as soon as April.
The Saginaw Diocese issued a statement following the announcement of his possible release, saying they continue to pray for all victims of sexual assault, especially minors, and that they are deeply sorry for wounds that have been inflicted on the faithful members of the community.
After his release, Deland would be forbidden from presenting himself as a priest or exercising public ministry.