Former Flint Resident Pleads Guilty to 31 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct

An Alabama man who used to live in Flint has pleaded guilty to 31 counts of 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, 53-year-old Tyrone Anthony Jones of Scottsboro Alabama assaulted a minor multiple times between 2002 and 2003, resulting in the 13-year-old becoming pregnant and delivering the baby.

The victim made a formal complaint in 2022, after she had moved to another state and Jones had moved to Alabama. Leyton says there is no statute of limitations for 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in Michigan. Jones is scheduled to be sentenced May 6th.