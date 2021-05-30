Food Truck Faceoff Returns for 2021
Image: Dow Event Center
The Food Truck Faceoff returns to Downtown Saginaw next month.
From 4pm to 9pm Friday, June 18t; The Food Truck competition will host live music, games, and a roster of competitors including:
Honey Dew Grill
Whole Enchilada
Olvera’s BBQ
Crazy Asian Yum Yum
Lumberjill Concessions
The Cheese Trap
Sweet Whimsies
The Bavarian Inn’s Cluck Truck
and more.
Going on at Huntington Event Park across from the Dow Event center, hungry voters will be able to choose their favorites to take home the crown as this year’s Food Truck Faceoff Champion.
Several other chances to participate have been added to the event this year, with dates also including July 9th, August 26th, and September 16th.
For more information on you can check out the Dow Event Center website.