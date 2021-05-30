      Weather Alert

Food Truck Faceoff Returns for 2021

Ric Antonio
May 30, 2021 @ 3:30pm
The Food Truck Faceoff returns to Downtown Saginaw next month.

From 4pm to 9pm Friday, June 18t; The Food Truck competition will host live music, games, and a roster of competitors including:

Honey Dew Grill

Whole Enchilada

Olvera’s BBQ

Crazy Asian Yum Yum

Lumberjill Concessions

The Cheese Trap

Sweet Whimsies

The Bavarian Inn’s Cluck Truck

and more.

Going on at Huntington Event Park across from the Dow Event center, hungry voters will be able to choose their favorites to take home the crown as this year’s Food Truck Faceoff Champion.

Several other chances to participate have been added to the event this year, with dates also including July 9th, August 26th, and September 16th.

For more information on you can check out the Dow Event Center website.

