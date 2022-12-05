Flint Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

A Flint man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to Michigan State Police, 28-year-old Joseph Dean Mallette was arrested after an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The investigation was initiated when police learned Mallette was viewing child sexually abusive material online. They say that following the investigation, in which digital evidence was seized from his home, Mallette surrendered himself to the court.

He was arraigned in 67th District Court on Friday. Mallette is charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.