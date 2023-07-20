WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Five People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-10

By jonathan.dent
July 20, 2023 2:35PM EDT
Five People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-10
(Getty Images)

Five people were hospitalized following a crash on US-10 near 9 Mile Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police, a 59-year-old semi-truck driver from Harrison struck a 2015 Hyundai Veloster, driven by a 37-year-old Bay City man, around 2:55, causing a chain reaction crash involving 3 other vehicles before slowing to a stop in a construction zone.

A 46-year-old Auburn woman who was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse and one of her 14-year-old passengers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another 14-year-old passenger also suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by helicopter. All three are now in stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the Veloster and the 56-year-old driver of a Nissan van were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver and the occupants of a fifth vehicle were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

