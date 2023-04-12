Firefighters Extinguish Fire Involving 2 Bay City Homes

A 2-house fire in Bay City Tuesday night resulted in no injuries.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of 4th street for a fire involving 2 residences, a garage, and a vehicle.

Firefighters reportedly found heavy fire at one of the houses, as well as the garage and the vehicle, with moderate fire at the second home. Authorities say there was also a downed power line between the two houses.

Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire with help from the Hampton and Portsmouth Township Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.