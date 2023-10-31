Fire Officials Investigate Suspicious Monday Night Fire in Saginaw

Fire investigators in Saginaw are working to determine the cause of a suspicious fire at a biker club that occurred Monday night.

Authorities say shortly before 11:30, crews responded to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club on Durand Street for a structure fire. Firefighters found smoke coming from the building, and the fire was extinguished. Crews departed the scene early Tuesday morning.

Officials say no one was found to have been inside, and the building was damaged by the fire and smoke. No injuries were reported.