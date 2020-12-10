      Weather Alert

Fire Heavily Damages Kochville Township Home

Dave Maurer
Dec 10, 2020 @ 1:37pm
Photo by WSGW's Ric Antonio

Kochville Township fire crews responded to a house fire near Center and Tittabawassee Roads in Saginaw County Wednesday afternoon.  The fire at 4944 CenterLane Drive was reported to 9-1-1 at 3:30.  Flames were shooting several feet above the roof of the single story home.  At least three other fire departments provided mutual aid including Zilwaukee, Carrollton and Saginaw Townships.  The blaze extensively damaged both the house and attached garage.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Popular Posts
State Cites Nine Businesses, Including One in Midland, for COVID-19 Workplace Safety Violations
Kildee, Peters Great Lakes Protection Legislation Passes US House
Man Dies After SUV Strikes Tree in Flint
Moolenaar Supports Health Grant For Rural Community
Time to Check Trees for Hemlock Woolly Adelgid
Sports News